Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

NASDAQ STX opened at $80.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.