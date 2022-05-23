Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,641 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $6,180,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.