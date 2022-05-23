O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

