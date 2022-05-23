Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.03 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $257.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

