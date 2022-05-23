O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 986 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $424.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

