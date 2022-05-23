Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $2.65 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
