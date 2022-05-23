Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $2.65 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

