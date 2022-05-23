Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,793 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

