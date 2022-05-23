Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $285.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $210.12 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.56.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

