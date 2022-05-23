Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSA opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

