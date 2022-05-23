Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,235,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $341.69 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.