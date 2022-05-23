Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,839 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,574,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS opened at $306.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $240.76 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.07 and a 200 day moving average of $319.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

