Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

