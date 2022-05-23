Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $133,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.15.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.