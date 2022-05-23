Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,780 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $197.76 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

