Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Expedia Group worth $137,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.05 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

