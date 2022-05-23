Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 25,177 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

