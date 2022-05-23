Citigroup Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $101.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

