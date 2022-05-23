Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

