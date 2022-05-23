The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Shares of COO opened at $341.21 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $309.43 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

