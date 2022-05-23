First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 117.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 131.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 182,363 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.