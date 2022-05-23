Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 205 ($2.53).

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 124.90 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.66. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.70 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of £983.39 million and a P/E ratio of 65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

