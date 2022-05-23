Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $276.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day moving average of $358.19. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

