Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $276.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.95 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

