Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 12,561 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 594,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

PEAK opened at $29.42 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.