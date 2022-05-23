Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

