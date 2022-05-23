Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

