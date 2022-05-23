Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

