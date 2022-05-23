Covestor Ltd Acquires Shares of 812 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,920,000 after purchasing an additional 351,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Yum China by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Yum China stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

