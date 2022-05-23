Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.