Covestor Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vontier by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

