Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.79 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

