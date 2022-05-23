Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,966,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,010,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,981,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 342,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

