Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after buying an additional 999,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,534,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

