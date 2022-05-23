Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205 ($2.53).

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 123.90 ($1.53) on Friday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 112.70 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.66. The company has a market cap of £975.51 million and a P/E ratio of 65.28.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

