Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of PBA opened at $39.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.