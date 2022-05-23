Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $147,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

