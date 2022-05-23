National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,624. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

