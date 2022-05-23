Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

