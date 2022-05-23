Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,446,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.62 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

