Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 92,658 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.