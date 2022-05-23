Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $783,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,302.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,734 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

