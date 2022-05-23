Rhumbline Advisers Sells 281 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of National Fuel Gas worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $8,664,624 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

