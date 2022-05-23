Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $64.87 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

