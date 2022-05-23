Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of First American Financial worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

