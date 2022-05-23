Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,620 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of SL Green Realty worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.28.

NYSE SLG opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

