Covestor Ltd Acquires New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

