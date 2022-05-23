VINchain Price Up 20.9% This Week (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $183,779.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,525.26 or 0.99999949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00101594 BTC.

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

