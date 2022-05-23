O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,335 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

