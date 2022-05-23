Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 96,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock opened at $256.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

