O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

